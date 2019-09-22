Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 4 1.35 N/A -19.84 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 7.19 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 demonstrates Avinger Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Avinger Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avinger Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avinger Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 94.8% respectively. 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Avinger Inc. had bearish trend while Cardiovascular Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.