Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Both Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -9.83 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avinger Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Risk & Volatility

Avinger Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. In other hand, BioSig Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, BioSig Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avinger Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 3.9%. 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.6% are BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has weaker performance than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioSig Technologies Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.