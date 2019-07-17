Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 2.23 N/A -9.83 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 270 10.82 N/A 4.64 70.23

Table 1 demonstrates Avinger Inc. and Align Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta indicates that Avinger Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Align Technology Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avinger Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Align Technology Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Avinger Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avinger Inc. and Align Technology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Align Technology Inc.’s average price target is $294, while its potential upside is 4.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Avinger Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Align Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Align Technology Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52%

For the past year Avinger Inc. was more bullish than Align Technology Inc.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats Avinger Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.