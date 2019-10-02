Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) Reaches $0.77 52 Week Low; Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Sentiment Is 1.13

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 51 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased their stock positions in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 34.44 million shares, up from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 11.

The stock of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.74 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.77 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.89 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $0.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $315,480 less. The stock decreased 7.26% or $0.0603 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7703. About 180,839 shares traded. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has declined 83.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.70% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 69,803 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) has declined 17.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME DOWN 5.6 PCT; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER – CO TO FUND ITS INVESTMENT OF UP TO $227.5 MLN IN JOINT VENTURE THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN AND CASH ON HAND; 22/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE; 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $520.45 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 799,700 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.90 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 0.72% in the stock. Chilton Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 712,013 shares.

