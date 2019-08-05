Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) Comparison side by side

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.46 N/A -19.84 0.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 27 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avinger Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avinger Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avinger Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 96.89%. Avinger Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.71% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Natus Medical Incorporated 2.29% 8.3% 6.19% -20.76% -15.88% -21.39%

For the past year Avinger Inc. was more bearish than Natus Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Natus Medical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 7 factors Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.