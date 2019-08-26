Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Comparison side by side

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 0.88 N/A -19.84 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.18 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avinger Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Avinger Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Invacare Corporation has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avinger Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Invacare Corporation is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Invacare Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avinger Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avinger Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 0%. About 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has -26.67% weaker performance while Invacare Corporation has 24.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.