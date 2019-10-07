Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 1 0.00 6.38M -19.84 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 65 -2.01 18.82M -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Avinger Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avinger Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 574,619,472.21% -307.3% -117.7% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 29,083,603.77% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 24.1 and 23.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avinger Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avinger Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 97.2%. Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07%

For the past year Avinger Inc. had bearish trend while Inspire Medical Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.