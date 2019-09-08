Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Comparison side by side

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.40 N/A -19.84 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.54 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avinger Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Avinger Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Avinger Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Electromed Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avinger Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Electromed Inc. are 7.4 and 6.6 respectively. Electromed Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avinger Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avinger Inc. and Electromed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 32.4%. Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Avinger Inc. had bearish trend while Electromed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.