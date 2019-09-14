Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.41 N/A -19.84 0.00 Cutera Inc. 21 2.38 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avinger Inc. and Cutera Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4%

Risk and Volatility

Avinger Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cutera Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Avinger Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cutera Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Avinger Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cutera Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares and 93.8% of Cutera Inc. shares. Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Cutera Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has -26.67% weaker performance while Cutera Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Cutera Inc. beats Avinger Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.