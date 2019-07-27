Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -9.83 0.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.12 N/A -2.28 0.00

Demonstrates Avinger Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1%

Risk & Volatility

Avinger Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. Its rival Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Avinger Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avinger Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Summary

Avinger Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.