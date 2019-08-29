Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Reaches $7.24 After 8.00% Up Move; 8X8 (EGHT) Has 1.31 Sentiment

The stock of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 207,226 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – GREW TOTAL REVENUE BACKLOG TO $536.1 MLN AS OF END OF 2017, UP 25% FROM $429.3 MLN YEAR PRIOR; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Rev $404M-$434M; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Additional Cloud-based Apps, Services and Solutions to Accelerate News Production and Delivery; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Latest Wave of Innovations for Media Creation, Management and Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $39M-$51M; 14/03/2018 – Avid Reveals Powerful Speaker Line-up at Avid Connect 2018 to Explore Innovation in Action Across Media and Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM $105 MLN TO $127.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $311.00M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $7.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AVID worth $24.88M more.

8X8 Inc (EGHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 80 funds increased or started new positions, while 61 sold and decreased stock positions in 8X8 Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 79.42 million shares, up from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding 8X8 Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology has $6.5 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is -20.58% below currents $7.24 stock price. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BWS Financial to “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.01% or 304,327 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 124,129 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 10,294 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0% or 97,953 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 13,300 shares. Geode Capital reported 466,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 2,494 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 13,821 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 36,815 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management has 57,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $311.00 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Contour Asset Management Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 38,602 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 776,035 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.