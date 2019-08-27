Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Reaches $6.26 After 7.00% Up Move; 6 Analysts Covering Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Among 9 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32.22’s average target is 20.31% above currents $26.78 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Jefferies. See Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 332,304 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Groundbreaking Unified Platform for Live Sound Mixing; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO INCREASES AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES COMPANY MAY PURCHASE FROM $15 MLN TO $40 MLN; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro | PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 07/04/2018 – Avid | On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 07/04/2018 – Avid Announces Availability of New Post Production Workflow Tools and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. MarketsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $268.69 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $6.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AVID worth $18.81 million more.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 366,177 shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 25/04/2018 – Axalta Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCCURED THE $2,430 MLN TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR EUR 395 MLN TERM LOAN DUE FEB 2023; 05/04/2018 – Axalta Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Axalta is First to Offer Online l-CAR Professional Development Program Credit Hours; 06/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Chatter; 24/05/2018 – Axalta Launches Three-piece Tri-coat Fan Deck to Guide Painters to the Perfect Finish; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH OF 9-10% AS-REPORTED; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $950M TO $980M, EST. $963.8M; 02/04/2018 – Axalta Introduces New Brand Mark for Imron® Industrial; 08/03/2018 – Axalta Capital Markets Day Focuses on Growth, Productivity, and Increasing Shareholder Returns

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $6.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 31.36 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 304,327 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 19,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 101,800 shares. American Intl Gp owns 17,522 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management accumulated 0% or 57,575 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,300 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 97,953 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 30,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 100,000 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd. Blackrock reported 1.80M shares. Private Cap Management Lc holds 1.08% or 959,764 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,671 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 1.85M shares. 27,815 are held by Art Advsrs Limited Co.

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology has $6.5 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is -8.15% below currents $6.26 stock price. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The stock of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) earned “Sell” rating by BWS Financial on Thursday, March 21.

