Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Reaches $6.19 After 7.00% Down Move; Acme United (ACU) Sentiment Is 3.5

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 reduced and sold equity positions in Acme United Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.14 million shares, up from 2.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acme United Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

The stock of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 94,694 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro | PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 26/04/2018 – Avid Transforms TV News Production for RTS Senegal Africa; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO INCREASES AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES COMPANY MAY PURCHASE FROM $15 MLN TO $40 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $39M-$51M; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Latest Wave of Innovations for Media Creation, Management and Distribution

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,554 for 19.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 6,359 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (ACU) has declined 5.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 Rev $140M; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Reports 14% Sales Increase and 17% Diluted EPS Increase for First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 08/05/2018 – ACME Group Founder & Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar UpadhyayReceived “Udyog Rattan Award” by Institute of Economic Studiesacknowledging his dedicated contribution to the Economic Development oflndia; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corporation Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility

Capital Management Corp Va holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 286,959 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 620,553 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.12% invested in the company for 138,933 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $68.48 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BWS Financial on Thursday, March 21 to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 903 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 58,665 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 118,754 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 53,433 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 355 shares. American International Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). D E Shaw & accumulated 243,201 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading L P has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). State Street holds 533,036 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 51,503 shares.