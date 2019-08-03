Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Avid Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 328,354 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 07/04/2018 – Avid Empowers Creative Professionals with New Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius Editions for Any Artist; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM $105 MLN TO $127.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Avid Reveals Powerful Speaker Line-up at Avid Connect 2018 to Explore Innovation in Action Across Media and Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 13/03/2018 – Avid Sports Solutions Embraced by Top Collegiate Athletic Programs Across the Country; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution

Among 4 analysts covering Weston George (TSE:WN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Weston George has $139 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.50’s average target is 8.09% above currents $105.93 stock price. Weston George had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $100 target. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. See George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited invested in 57,575 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 13,300 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 176,987 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1,090 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 7,277 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,452 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc has 102,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 612,830 were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 5.12% or 5.61 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 466,558 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 32,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $427.97 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

