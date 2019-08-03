Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Comparing side by side

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) compete with each other in the Multimedia & Graphics Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology Inc. 7 1.02 N/A -0.05 0.00 Zynga Inc. 6 5.51 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Technology Inc. and Zynga Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology Inc. 0.00% 1.1% -0.7% Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Technology Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Zynga Inc.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avid Technology Inc. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Zynga Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Avid Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynga Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Technology Inc. and Zynga Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Zynga Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Avid Technology Inc. has a -43.01% downside potential and a consensus target price of $5.75. Zynga Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.31 consensus target price and a 17.71% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zynga Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Technology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66% of Avid Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.3% of Zynga Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avid Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.3%. Comparatively, Zynga Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Technology Inc. 2.6% 10.81% 20.45% 122.83% 82.06% 115.79% Zynga Inc. 0.63% 2.08% 15.79% 42.73% 66.15% 62.34%

For the past year Avid Technology Inc. was more bullish than Zynga Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Avid Technology Inc. beats Zynga Inc.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.