Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Comparing side by side

As Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology Inc. 8 0.61 N/A -0.05 0.00 The9 Limited 1 0.00 N/A -2.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Technology Inc. and The9 Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology Inc. 0.00% 1.1% -0.7% The9 Limited 0.00% 46.9% -99.4%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Technology Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The9 Limited is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Avid Technology Inc. and The9 Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 The9 Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Avid Technology Inc. has a -3.85% downside potential and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Technology Inc. and The9 Limited are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.3% of Avid Technology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.1% of The9 Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Technology Inc. 2.6% 10.81% 20.45% 122.83% 82.06% 115.79% The9 Limited -16.42% -27.12% -44.79% -32.52% -9.8% -11.55%

For the past year Avid Technology Inc. had bullish trend while The9 Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Avid Technology Inc. beats The9 Limited.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.