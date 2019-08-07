Avid Technology (AVID) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Stake by $6.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Holder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Position by $420,619

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 867,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 5.61 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.81 million, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 36.67% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 3.40 million shares traded or 550.42% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Workflow Solutions to Accelerate Ultra-High Definition Sports Content Creation and Delivery; 28/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 07/04/2018 – Avid Empowers Creative Professionals with New Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius Editions for Any Artist; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 10,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.05M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 24.82M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) by 8,982 shares to 26,282 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 224,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Corp reported 10,168 shares stake. Rmb Management Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 58,115 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 51,503 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 101,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 42,053 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 304,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 234,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 4,496 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 124,129 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 355 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.12% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 5.61 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 348,385 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 25.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.