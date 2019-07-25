Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.63 N/A -0.29 0.00 uniQure N.V. 57 275.83 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.72 beta indicates that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 172.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 56.25% upside potential. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $81, while its potential upside is 19.72%. The results provided earlier shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 73.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.