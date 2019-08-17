Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 0%. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.