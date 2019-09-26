Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.17 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 26.84 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s current beta is 2.85 and it happens to be 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Synlogic Inc. has beta of 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 90.11%. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -9.09% and its consensus price target is $2. The information presented earlier suggests that Avid Bioservices Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.62%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.