Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 27.62M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 706,166,666.67% -16.4% -11.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 3,682,666,666.67% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 85.87% upside potential and an average target price of $10. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 967.62% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.62%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.