Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 7.06 N/A -0.17 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Competitively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.