Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.40 N/A -0.29 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 43.4%. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.