Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 9.32 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.