Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.04 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.95 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 24.7%. Insiders held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.