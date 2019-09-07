Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 84.16% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 212.50% and its average price target is $22.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 0%. Insiders held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.