Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.89 N/A -0.17 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 20.32 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, and a 52.21% upside potential. Competitively Athersys Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 451.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.