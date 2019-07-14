Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.38 N/A -0.29 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.71 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 121.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 64.20%. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 65.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 15.7%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.62%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.