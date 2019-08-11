Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.79 N/A -0.17 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 0% respectively. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.