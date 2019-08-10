Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.92 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.85 beta indicates that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 33.8% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.62%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.