Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 703,820,598.01% -16.4% -11.1% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 908,877,957.37% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s current beta is 2.85 and it happens to be 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.