Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.55 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.85 beta indicates that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s upside potential is 67.79% at a $10 average price target. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 91.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.