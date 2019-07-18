Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.55 N/A -0.29 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.72 shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 60.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average price target and a 1,323.95% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.