Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 30.73% and its consensus target price is $62.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.