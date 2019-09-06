Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.27
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, which is potential 27.88% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 9%. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Avid Bioservices Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
