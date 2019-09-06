Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.27 N/A -0.16 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, which is potential 27.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 9%. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.