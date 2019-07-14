Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.02 N/A -0.11 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 81.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.