Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.07
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 6.3%. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.