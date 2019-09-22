Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 6.3%. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

Summary

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.