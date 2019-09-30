Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,684,684.68% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,713,936,430.32% 0% -87.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.