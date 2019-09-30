Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|28
|0.00
|42.37M
|-0.16
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|8.88M
|-1.14
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|152,684,684.68%
|0%
|0%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|2,713,936,430.32%
|0%
|-87.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.