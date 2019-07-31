Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.09 N/A -0.11 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.80 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 79.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 18.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.