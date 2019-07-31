Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.09
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|14
|44.80
|N/A
|-0.94
|0.00
Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 79.59%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 18.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.08%
|-3.49%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-27.01%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.