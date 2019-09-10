Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.09 N/A -0.16 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 35.38% and its consensus target price is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.