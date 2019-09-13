Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

We are comparing Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.00
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Analyst Ratings
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 187.56% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.
