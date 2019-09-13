Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

We are comparing Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 187.56% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.