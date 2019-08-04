Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 20.6%. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.
