Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 41 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,245,777.94% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 194,229,840.66% -18.4% -10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average price target and a 76.82% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, FibroGen Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.