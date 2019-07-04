Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.10 N/A -0.11 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.2% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.