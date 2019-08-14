Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 28.21%. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.