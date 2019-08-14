Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.19 N/A -0.16 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 33.12 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.