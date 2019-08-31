Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Avid Bioservices Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.57, with potential upside of 230.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 88.51% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Comparatively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.