Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.54 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 53.9% respectively. Insiders held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.