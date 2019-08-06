Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.15
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|90
|7.51
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Avid Bioservices Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -5.67% and its average price target is $88.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.
