Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.51 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Avid Bioservices Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -5.67% and its average price target is $88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.