Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.24 N/A -0.16 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 175.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.